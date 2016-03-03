BRIEF-Tangrenshe's controlling shareholder plans investment fund with partners
* Says controlling shareholder plans to set up investment fund worth 500 million yuan ($72.57 million) with partners
March 3 Savencia Fromage & Dairy :
* FY revenue 4.44 billion euros ($4.86 billion) versus 4.61 billion euros year ago
* FY current operating profit 151.9 million euros versus 110.0 million euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 57.0 million euros versus 39.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/24DY1CU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Was informed Eagle Seeker acquired a total of 2 million shares of co for an aggregate consideration of HK$6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: