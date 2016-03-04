March 4 Putprop Ltd

* Unaudited condensed interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Gross property revenue up 10 pct to r29.8 million for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Net asset value of 1 308.3 cents per share for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Profit attributable to equity holders r17.161 million for 6 months ended Dec. 31 versus r17.99 million a year ago

* trading conditions during next reporting period are expected to continue to be challenging

* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended Dec. 31 34.1 cents versus 43.1 cents a year ago

* Will continue to focus on growing portfolio, with possibility of joint ventures with partners with similar strategies still under consideration

* Has declared an interim gross cash dividend (" dividend") for six months ended 31 December 2015 of 10 cents per ordinary share (December 2014: 11 cents per ordinary share)