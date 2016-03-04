March 4 Swissquote Group Holding SA :

* FY net revenues 146.6 million Swiss francs ($147.80 million)

* Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.60 francs per share

* FY net fee and commission income up by 5.9 percent to 66.6 million francs

* Is expecting to see further growth of more than 10 percent for 2016

* FY net profit came to 2.1 million francs (23.5 million francs year ago)