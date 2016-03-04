BRIEF-Newnorth Projects Ltd's quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
March 4 Swissquote Group Holding SA :
* FY net revenues 146.6 million Swiss francs ($147.80 million)
* Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.60 francs per share
* FY net fee and commission income up by 5.9 percent to 66.6 million francs
* Is expecting to see further growth of more than 10 percent for 2016
* FY net profit came to 2.1 million francs (23.5 million francs year ago) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.