March 4 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q4 EBIT 259.4 million Danish crowns ($38.1 million) versus 198.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 3.08 billion crowns versus 3.10 billion crowns year ago

* Share of profit in associates etc. is expected to be 75 million-85 million crowns after tax

* Proposal to increase dividend for 2015 financial year by 25 percent to 10 crowns per share

* Expect 2016 revenue to be around 14.2 billion crown

* Sees EBIT in range of 760 million-850 million, excluding effect of GPV acquisition Source text for Eikon:

