BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Q4 EBIT 259.4 million Danish crowns ($38.1 million) versus 198.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 3.08 billion crowns versus 3.10 billion crowns year ago
* Share of profit in associates etc. is expected to be 75 million-85 million crowns after tax
* Proposal to increase dividend for 2015 financial year by 25 percent to 10 crowns per share
* Expect 2016 revenue to be around 14.2 billion crown
* Sees EBIT in range of 760 million-850 million, excluding effect of GPV acquisition Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8087 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.