March 4 () - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* FY adj oper profit rose 27 pct to 709.6 mln stg

* Total div up 20 pct to 36 pence/shr

* Final div up 20 pct to 25.2 pence/shr

* Total income 1 up 72% to £2,381.5 mln (2014: £1,381.1 mln)

* Total revenue 1 up 78% to £2,285.4 mln (2014: £1,283.2 mln); revenue up 11% on a continuing operations basis

* Total adjusted operating profit 3 up 27% at £709.6 mln (2014: £558.0 mln)

* Believe that the potential merger with Deutsche Boerse would represent a compelling opportunity for both companies

* Combination complementary growth strategies, products, services and geographic footprint would be expected to deliver an enhanced ability to provide a full service offering to customers on a global basis

* All key businesses of LSEG and Deutsche Börse would continue to operate under their current brand names

* Believe that the potential merger would offer the prospect of enhanced growth, significant customer benefits

* Discussions between the parties remain ongoing regarding the other terms and conditions of the potential merge

* Although the implementation mifid ii is likely to be delayed, we support its aims, which will promote greater competition, transparency and innovation

* Remains committed to a progressive ordinary dividend policy and expects to move towards a 2.5-3.0x dividend cover range