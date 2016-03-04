March 4 () - London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* FY adj oper profit rose 27 pct to 709.6 mln stg
* Total div up 20 pct to 36 pence/shr
* Final div up 20 pct to 25.2 pence/shr
* Total income 1 up 72% to £2,381.5 mln (2014: £1,381.1 mln)
* Total revenue 1 up 78% to £2,285.4 mln (2014: £1,283.2
mln); revenue up 11% on a continuing operations basis
* Total adjusted operating profit 3 up 27% at £709.6 mln
(2014: £558.0 mln)
* Believe that the potential merger with Deutsche Boerse
would represent a compelling opportunity for both companies
* Combination complementary growth strategies, products,
services and geographic footprint would be expected to deliver
an enhanced ability to provide a full service offering to
customers on a global basis
* All key businesses of LSEG and Deutsche Börse would
continue to operate under their current brand names
* Believe that the potential merger would offer the prospect
of enhanced growth, significant customer benefits
* Discussions between the parties remain ongoing regarding
the other terms and conditions of the potential merge
* Although the implementation mifid ii is likely to be
delayed, we support its aims, which will promote greater
competition, transparency and innovation
* Remains committed to a progressive ordinary dividend
policy and expects to move towards a 2.5-3.0x dividend cover
range
