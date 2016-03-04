UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
March 4 Oxford Pharmascience Group Plc
* Fy operating loss of £3.97m versus £3.50m year ago reflecting a planned increase in research and development spend
* fy loss before tax was £3.9m versus a loss of £3.5m in prior year
* anticipates scale up of efforts behind Oxpzero aspirin as well as introduction of new programmes into its pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries