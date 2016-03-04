UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
March 4 Neurosearch A/S :
* FY net loss 5.5 million Danish crowns ($810,000) versus loss 7.7 million crowns year ago
* Fy operating loss 6.5 million crowns versus loss 13.3 million year ago
* In 2016 expects operating loss in range of 4 million-6 million crowns including income from Saniona Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.8116 Danish crowns)
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries