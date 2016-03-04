BRIEF-Rocky Brands Inc names Jason Brooks CEO
* Says Jason Brooks promoted to president and chief executive officer
March 4 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes a new license agreement with Abu Dhabi Media, the governmental TV chain in Abu Dhabi
* The license grants the TV broadcast rights in Middle East and North Africa on program distributed by Mondo TV for 48 months
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Jason Brooks promoted to president and chief executive officer
WASHINGTON, May 18 Four automakers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday