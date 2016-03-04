March 4 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Regardless of how Brexit vote goes, in strong position to
service clients - CEO
* From a customer standpoint, they still expect more
efficiencies from a global group, hence interest in merger,deal
- CEO
* Expect a competitive landscape to continue with a
relatively small number of globally positioned exchanges,
infrastructure companies connecting Asia, Europe and the
American markets - CEO
* "Merger of equals" only way transaction with Deutsche
Boerse can be described - CEO
Further company coverage: