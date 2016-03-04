BRIEF-Pixelworks to acquire Vixs systems
* Each share of Vixs will be exchanged for 0.04836 of a share of Pixelworks' common stock
March 4 Sferanet SA :
* To act as Bielsko-Biala city's infrastructure services operator for 612,960 zlotys ($155,000) gross over 24 months
* Signs deal for provision of services until March 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9539 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Each share of Vixs will be exchanged for 0.04836 of a share of Pixelworks' common stock
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on some judges on Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. government sources said.