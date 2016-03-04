UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
March 4 Braster SA :
* Places order to ROSTI (POLSKA) Sp. z o.o. for support in pre-production phase of its consumer version of BRASTER Tester device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries