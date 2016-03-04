Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
March 4 Kids Brands House NV :
* H1 2015 operating revenues 60,000 euros ($65,766.00)
* H1 operating loss of 34,000 euros
* H1 profit after tax 5,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Thursday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits (GICs) continued to fall.