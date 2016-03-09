(Corrects first bullet to say that Seymour Paul Ferreira has resigned, not has been recalled.)

March 8 Latvijas Balzams AS :

* Says Seymour Paul Ferreira has resigned as chairman of the board

* Intars Geidans has been appointed as new chairman of the board Source text: bit.ly/1SyyeqL Previous source text: bit.ly/1WZzi6k

