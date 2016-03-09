Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
(Corrects first bullet to say that Seymour Paul Ferreira has resigned, not has been recalled.)
March 8 Latvijas Balzams AS :
* Says Seymour Paul Ferreira has resigned as chairman of the board
* Intars Geidans has been appointed as new chairman of the board Source text: bit.ly/1SyyeqL Previous source text: bit.ly/1WZzi6k
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada