March 4 Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage Sa :

* FY net result group's share, totals profit of 32.9 million euros ($36.27 million) compared to loss of 1.1 million euros in 2014

* FY operating results before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations at 33.6 million euros (versus 24.3 million euros in 2014)

* Intrinsic value amounts to 335.2 euros per share on Dec. 31, 2015 compared to 281.9 euros on Dec. 31, 2014

* Proposed gross dividend of 7.44 euros per share (+1.1 pct versus 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)