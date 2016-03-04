March 4 Moody's:

* Moody's places Russia's Ba1 rating on review for downgrade

* Structural shock to the oil market is weakening Russia's economy and its government balance sheet and therefore also its credit profile

* Will assess the government's ability to mitigate the impact of the recent fall in oil prices on Russia's credit standing

* Expects that Russia's potential growth rate will not rise meaningfully given the structural problems facing the economy Source text - bit.ly/1QSLUYc