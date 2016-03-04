BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
March 4 Moody's:
* Moody's places Russia's Ba1 rating on review for downgrade
* Structural shock to the oil market is weakening Russia's economy and its government balance sheet and therefore also its credit profile
* Will assess the government's ability to mitigate the impact of the recent fall in oil prices on Russia's credit standing
* Expects that Russia's potential growth rate will not rise meaningfully given the structural problems facing the economy Source text - bit.ly/1QSLUYc
* Essent Group Ltd announces amended and extended $375 million credit facility