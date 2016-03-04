March 4 Champion Breweries Plc :

* FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 revenue of 3.50 billion naira versus 3.30 billion naira year ago

* FY profit before tax 210.2 million naira versus loss of 1.07 billion naira last year

* Says directors did not recommend any dividend during the year