Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
March 4 Yeni Gimat Reit :
* FY 2015 revenue of 165.2 million lira ($56.82 million)versus 112.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 302.8 million lira versus 108.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9072 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Thursday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits (GICs) continued to fall.