UPDATE 2-China's LeEco to cut about 70 pct of U.S. staff amid global pull-back
* Founder said cash-strapped firm grew too quickly (Adds comments from LeEco, context)
March 14 Helvetia Holding AG :
* FY IFRS result after tax (incl. acquisition effects): 309 million Swiss francs ($314.06 million) (2014: CHF 393 million; -21 percent)
* FY combined ratio (net): 92.1 percent (2014: 93.5 percent)
* Proposed dividend distribution: 19.00 Swiss francs per share (2014: CHF 18.00 per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9839 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founder said cash-strapped firm grew too quickly (Adds comments from LeEco, context)
CARACAS, May 23 Venezuela on Tuesday announced a new foreign exchange auction mechanism to complement its currency control system, the fifth such plan in four years by a socialist government that has repeatedly balked at reforming its state-led economic system.