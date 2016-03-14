UPDATE 2-China's LeEco to cut about 70 pct of U.S. staff amid global pull-back
* Founder said cash-strapped firm grew too quickly (Adds comments from LeEco, context)
March 14 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :
* Has entered into talks with a potential black economic empowerment partner
* Terms of negotiations are still being agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Founder said cash-strapped firm grew too quickly (Adds comments from LeEco, context)
CARACAS, May 23 Venezuela on Tuesday announced a new foreign exchange auction mechanism to complement its currency control system, the fifth such plan in four years by a socialist government that has repeatedly balked at reforming its state-led economic system.