March 14 ADvTECH Ltd :
* Revenue up 40 pct for year ended 31 December 2015
* FY revenue is up by 40 pct to R2.7 billion (2014: R1.9
billion) and operating profit has increased by 75 pct to R448
million
* FY diluted HEPS up 27 pct to 51.0 cents
* Net asset value increased to 434 cents (2014: 229 cents)
per share
* Final gross dividend of 17.0 cents (2014: 15.0 cents) per
ordinary share
* Prospects have been considerably enhanced and with a
strong foundation in place and further investments expected
* Have agreed a stretch target of 100 cents normalised
earnings per share by 2018
