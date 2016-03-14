BRIEF-Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling in strategic agreement with Evergrande's unit
* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Evergrande Group's material procurement unit involving amount for at least 500 million yuan ($72.58 million)
March 14 Credit Agricole :
* Announces launch of a tender offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding tier 2 bonds and covered bonds
* Maximum principal amount of tier 2 bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion
* Tier 2 bonds purchased in context of tender offer will be canceled
* Maximum principal amount of covered bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion
* Tender offer will be open from march 14, 2016 and will expire on march 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Evergrande Group's material procurement unit involving amount for at least 500 million yuan ($72.58 million)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has received orders in excess of $1 billion for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.