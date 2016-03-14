March 14 Catena Media Plc :
* Acquires affiliate network in Italy and Belgium
* Portfolio is expected to generate pre-tax profit margin of
about 80 pct in Q1
* Portfolio is expected to generate a turnover of about
300,000 euros in Q1
* The purchase price for the acquisition is 3.0 million
euros ($3.34 million) which is being paid as a cash
consideration in conjunction with the transfer of the assets
* In addition, there is an earnout amount payable to the
sellers based on revenue generated over the next two years; The
earnout amount will not be higher than the revenue generated and
is capped at 3.0 million euros per year, with a maximum total
earnout of 6 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)