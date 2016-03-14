March 14 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Rob Roger has informed board of his intention to leave
Spire in order to take up a role as CEO of a large privately
financed property business
* Rob will remain as chief executive officer of company
until 30 June 2016
* Garry Watts, company's chairman, has agreed to resume his
previous role as executive Chairman (a role he held from 2011 to
2014)
* Garry will assume this role immediately and for a period
of up to 12 months from rRob's departure
* Andrew White, who joined Spire in november 2015 as chief
operating officer, will join board as an executive director with
effect from 1 July 2016
