March 14 Ageas Sa Nv :

* Ageas, Deminor, Stichting Fortiseffect, Sicaf and Veb Reach agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies

* Parties will request Amsterdam Court of Appeal to declare settlement binding for all eligible Fortis shareholders

* Ageas agreed to pay a global amount of 1,204 million euros ($1.34 billion)to eligible shareholders covered by the settlement without admitting any wrongdoing

* Trading in the share Ageas on Euronext Brussels has been temporarily suspended at Ageas's request

* Suspension is foreseen to be lifted as of 13:00 CET