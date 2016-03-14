March 14 Ageas Sa Nv :
* Ageas, Deminor, Stichting Fortiseffect, Sicaf and Veb
Reach agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies
* Parties will request Amsterdam Court of Appeal to declare
settlement binding for all eligible Fortis shareholders
* Ageas agreed to pay a global amount of 1,204 million euros
($1.34 billion)to eligible shareholders covered by the
settlement without admitting any wrongdoing
* Trading in the share Ageas on Euronext Brussels has been
temporarily suspended at Ageas's request
* Suspension is foreseen to be lifted as of 13:00 CET
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
