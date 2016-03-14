March 14 Mondo TV SpA :
* Reaches new agreement for licensing on Sissi: Byblos
purchases among others rights for flowpacks
* Informs that Byblos Srl acquired a license for the
exploitation of the distribution rights of flowpacks and
calendars based on the property Sissi the young empress, main
character of the homonymous TV series produced by Mondo TV with
Sole di Carta
* The license will expire by the end of 2017 and authorizes
and sets forth the distribution in Italy of the above mentioned
poducts on kiosk channels and, as to the calendars, also on Mass
Retail Channels and book retailers
