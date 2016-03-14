BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
March 14 (Reuters) -
* Viad Corp says acquired Ciri Alaska Tourism Corporation which consists of integrated tourism assets
* Viad Corp says acquisition was within Viad's stated target valuation range and is expected to be accretive to 2016 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.