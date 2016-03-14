March 14 Westgrund AG :
* FY revenues, which are largely identical to rental
revenues, more than doubled, increasing by 44.7 million euros to
80.5 million euros ($89.5 million)
* FY funds from operations not including profit from real
estate sales (FFO I) reached 19.2 million euros - a figure more
than three times as high as previous year (5.6 million euros)
* FY earnings amounting to 72.0 million euros, this equated
to 6.9 million euros less than in previous year (78.9 million
euros)
* FY consolidated net result increased from 60.2 million
euros in 2014 to 75.0 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)