* Two tender offers resulted in a repurchase of euro-denominated bonds with a notional value of 1.27 billion euros and of us dollar-denominated bonds with a notional value of 0.74 billion us dollars, equating to a total volume of 1.94 billion euros

* Deutsche Bank announces successful completion of public tender offer

* announced successful completion of tender offers to repurchase up to 3 billion euros of five euro-denominated and up to 2 billion us dollars of eight us dollar-denominated senior unsecured debt securities

* expects to record a gain in first-quarter 2016 of approximately 55 million euros from repurchase of securities