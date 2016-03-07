(Corrects first day of trading to Mar 16, not Mar 18, in eighth
bullet)
March 7 (Reuters) -
* Electrical installation firm Garo says to list on Nasdaq
Stockholm, publishes prospectus
* Offering comprises 4 mln shares at 73 SEK/shr
* There is also an over-allotment option of 600,000 shares
* Market cap will be 730 million Swedish crowns ($86
million)
* Assuming the offering is fully subscribed and the
over-allotment option fully exercised, the value of the offering
will amount to SEK 335.8 million and correspond to 46 per cent
of the total number of outstanding shares in GARO
* Shares in offering sold by owners Lars Svensson, Jerzy
Petersson and Stefan Jonsson Invest AB
* Svolder AB and Vatterledens Invest have committed to buy
shares corresponding to 14 pct stake in Garo
* First day of trading is Mar 16
* Carnegie is global coordinator and bookrunner in the
offering
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4846 Swedish crowns)