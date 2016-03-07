BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 7 Solvay :
* Solvay and boeing extend advanced lightweighting materials supply contract for large passenger aircraft
* Have extended their contract through 2020 for supply of high-performance, structural composite and adhesive materials used to lightweight Boeing's large passenger aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp announces 2017 first quarter results