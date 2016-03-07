BRIEF-Auscann Group Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 AstraZeneca Plc
* medimmune receives fast track designation in us for medi8852 for treatment of patients hospitalised with influenza A Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :