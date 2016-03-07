BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Giglio Group SpA :
* Unit signs agreement with Viacom International Media Networks Italia for 1.6 million euros ($1.76 million)
* To broadcast Viacom International Media Networks Italia's channel Paramount Channel for the next three years
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives