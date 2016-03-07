BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Aqeri Holding AB :
* Receives contract of 2.0 million Swedish crowns ($234,846.53) from Swedish defence industry company
* Deal includes communications equipment and will be finalized in Q2 2016
($1 = 8.5162 Swedish crowns)
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives