March 7 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* FY revenue 1.02 billion Danish crowns versus 1.22 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBIT 1.6 million crowns versus 16.7 million crowns year ago

* In 2016, expects revenue at level of 1,000 million crowns and a break-even result before interest and tax (EBIT) Source text for Eikon:

