BRIEF-JMC Projects (India) March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 178.5 million rupees versus profit 116 million rupees year ago
March 7 GM India:
* Undertaking price adjustments on entire range of Chevrolet vehicles due to increase in cess and additional luxury tax announced in Union Budget
* Amount ranges from INR 3,500 to INR 51,000 depending upon the model and the variant Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 69.8 million rupees versus 61.7 million rupees year ago