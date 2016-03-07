BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders
March 7 Mr Hamburger SA :
* Signs a franchising agreement with Doskonale Mycie S.C. to run the company's restaurant over 5 years in Zgierz, Poland
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company