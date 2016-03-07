BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Hurtimex SA :
* Signs on Feb. 16 a franchising agreement for storing and selling products under its Kanz, Tup-Tup and KFG brands in Wadowice, Poland
* The deal for the shop opening has been signed with an undisclosed contractor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company