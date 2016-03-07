BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders
March 7 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :
* FY revenue 78.8 million Danish crowns ($11.57 million) versus 127.5 million crowns year ago
* FY net profit 541,000 crowns versus 41.1 million crowns year ago
* Expects a profit before tax for 2016 of between 2 million crowns and 7 million crowns
($1 = 6.8130 Danish crowns)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company