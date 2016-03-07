BRIEF-SMTC qtrly loss per share $0.02
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives
March 7 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* Sells 49 pct of Jahrhunderthalle
* Purchase price of 6.9 million euros ($7.57 million)to serve further growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives
* Trading halt is requested pending announcement by company of a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: