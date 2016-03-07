BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Cohort Plc :
* Proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Empresa De Investigação E Desenvolvimento De Electrónica, S.A has received approval from Portuguese competition authority
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives