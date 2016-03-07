BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Pinar Entegre Et Ve Un Sanayii As
* Proposes to pay 0.8245 lira dividend per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9204 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company