March 7 Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd

* Mmi is targeting a further reduction in annual expenses of r750 million by 2019 financial year

* Summarised unaudited results announcement and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Normalised earnings up 4 pct to 109.2 cents for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Ordinary dividend up 2 pct to 53.0 cents