March 7 Xior Student Housing NV :
* FY net rental result of 563,000 euro ($618,793)
* FY net current result (excluding portfolio result) stands
at 14,000 euro
* Occupation rate at Dec.31 : 97.8 pct
* Valuation of real estate portfolio as at 31 December 2015:
194.8 million euro
* NAV per share at Dec.31 stands at 23.42 euro
* Expects an occupation rate similar to the current rate
over 2016
* Confirms its target debt ratio of 43.6 pct over 2016 in
line with the IPO prospectus
* For the 2016 financial year, Xior is projecting a gross
dividend of 1.13 euro (at a payout ratio of 100 pct)
Source text: bit.ly/1M2aVit
