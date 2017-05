March 7 Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Old Mutual and co have been engaging collaboratively as part of ongoing strategic review being conducted by Old Mutual under its new CEO

* Shareholders advised to exercise caution when dealing in co's securities until an update on Old Mutual's strategic review is provided on March 11