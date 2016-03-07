BRIEF-Auscann Group Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Abcam Plc
* Jim will continue to work with executive team to lead existing activities and plan transition of his role
* Jim Warwick has today served notice of his intention to retire from abcam and step down from board by end of 2016
* Jim's role as coo will not be replaced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
