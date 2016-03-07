BRIEF-Auscann Group Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Oxford Biomedica Plc :
* Oxford Biomedica announces expanded collaboration and licence with Immune Design
* Expect that during 2016 we will be able to make further announcements of similar agreements with other parties - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :