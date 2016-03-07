BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Anodaram publ AB :
* Acquires ClimateWell AB
* Consideration for ClimateWell acquisition is 27.5 million new B-shares in kind
* Carries out two issues of total of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.53 million) in connection with acquisition
* Carries out two issues of total of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.53 million) in connection with acquisition
* Proposes name change to Saltx Technology Holding AB
($1 = 8.4944 Swedish crowns)
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives