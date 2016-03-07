BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Indra Sistemas SA :
Closes a framework agreement with the Ministry of Defense for satellite communication terminals for 42 million euros ($46 million)
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives