March 7 Fit Biotech Oy :

* Lowers its profit forecast for the 2016 financial period

* Lowers profit forecast due to delays in signing license agreements related to gene-based treatments and delays in preliminary studies into poultry vaccines

* Assesses that its operating profit for 2016 will be negative

* Says has started raising additional finance to ensure the implementation of its business plan and continuity of its business

