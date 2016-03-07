March 7 Indus Holding AG :
* FY sales revenues amounted to approx. 1,388 million euros
($1.52 billion) (sales revenues 2014: 1,255.7 million euros)
* FY earnings after taxes will amount to roughly 68 million
euros (earnings after taxes 2014: 63.3 million euros)
* FY adjusted EBIT (after accounting impacts from
acquisitions) rose to 146 million euros (adjusted EBIT 2014:
135.2 million euros)
* For current year, Indus plans investments in a similar
amount and aims to acquire further hidden champions as in
previous years
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
